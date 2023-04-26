Indi Hartwell Suffers Injury At WWE NXT: Spring Breakin’

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell was injured during Tuesday night’s main event at NXT: Spring Breakin’.

The injury occurred when Stratton jumped off the top rope and landed on Hartwell and Roxanne Perez. Hartwell was clearly injured on the spot when the weight of her body pushed on her right ankle. While the match was still going on, a trainer/doctor went out to check on Hartwell.

The match appeared to fall apart at times due to spots that had to be changed while Hartwell was being checked on at ringside. Hartwell was taken to the back of the ring, but she returned in the final moments of the match to defend her title. Hartwell appeared to be in a lot of pain when she returned to the ring. Hopefully, this isn’t a permanent injury.

Best wishes for her full recovery.

Click here for WWE NXT results. Here are highlights from the match: