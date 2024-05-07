Indy Wrestler Dick Dynamo Passes Away

MCW Pro Wrestling announced that Indy wrestling star Dick Dynamo (real name Brandon Holman) has passed away. There is no word yet on the details of Dynamo’s tragic passing, but updates will be provided once it becomes available. Dynamo worked for promotions like MCW and CZW.

You can check out MLW’s statement below:

“With a heavy heart and a complete loss for words, the MCW Pro Wrestling family mourns the loss of Brandon Holman, better known to fans as Dick Dynamo.”

Brandon was the epitome of hard work and was never one to shy away from a challenge. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

For anybody out there who feels like the world has left them behind; you are important, you matter and you are not alone.

CZW released a statement as well, which you can check out below:

“CZW is incredibly saddened and devastated to learn the passing of Brandon Holman, better known as Dick Dynamo.

Brandon was an incredibly unique and enthusiastic energy in and out of the ring. His hard work, dedication and love will be unbelievably missed. We would like to send our thoughts deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”

We here at PWMania.com send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Holman.