Injured AEW Star Spotted In Town Prior To Dynamite

After months of absence, an AEW star has received medical clearance and is in town ahead of this week’s Dynamite.

Powerhouse Hobbs has been out of action since a February episode of AEW Dynamite. This is when he worked with IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley and suffered a legitimate knee injury during the bout.

Hobbs attended the AEW All Out weekend and is back on the road with AEW, according to Fightful. Hobbs has been cleared to return to the ring in recent weeks after undergoing extensive in-ring testing and awaiting creative approval. Hobbs recently confirmed to Baby Huey on In The Kliq that he has received medical clearance.

According to PWInsider.com, several readers have reported seeing Hobbs in Salt Lake City before Dynamite. It should be noted that his attendance at recent AEW events does not guarantee that he will return to the show.

It’s unclear when he’ll return to ring action.