Injured WWE NXT Star Expected to Return to Action Soon

WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton is rumoured to be making a comeback soon.

She has been sidelined since August due to an injury. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in the most recent issue that Stratton “will be returning in a few weeks.” A head injury was the cause of Stratton’s absence from the ring.

Stratton’s most recent match was on August 23 in a Lights Out match against Wendy Choo, who lost. Since then, Choo has worked a Main Event taping in which she defeated Tamina, indicating that WWE officials wanted to see her on the main roster in front of a larger audience.

Stratton was making progress and being booked solidly on television prior to her recent injury absence, as the company continues to look for new challengers for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.