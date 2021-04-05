International Wrestling Star Possibly Heading To WWE

It was announced over the weekend that international wrestling star Bea Priestley is no longer working for the Japanese women’s promotion Stardom.

Bea said she loves Utami, loves Momo and loves Stardom. She thanks Stardom and says it’s her last match. Thank you Japan. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 4, 2021

There has been speculation about Priestley going back to AEW but Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that she could end up in WWE’s NXT UK brand:

“She is moving back to the UK. She has not told anyone what she is doing next which makes them think it’s WWE, because if it’s not then we would probably know. I can tell you for sure it’s not AEW, so it’s probably WWE UK. I can’t say that 100%, but that’s certainly what everyone in Japan feels.”