Jade Cargill Addresses Her Decision To Leave AEW And Sign With WWE

Jade Cargill recently appeared as a guest on The Wrestling Ringer Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Cargill commented on her decision to leave AEW and sign with WWE:

“It feels great you know, I feel like I was just in preparation for the grand stage. I felt like this was always the mission. I felt like the shoe fit. I felt like this was gonna happen, honestly this is all expected so I’m excited to be here.”

“I want to create a legacy, I want to be in the Hall of Fame, I want to wrestle with the best Women in the world, there’s no grander stage than this stage, the opportunities are endless for this company, it’s a no-brainer, it was very welcoming, I didn’t have any second thoughts about it all, it was easy.”

Jade mentioned Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair as names she wants to get in the ring with.

