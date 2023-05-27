Jake Crist Returns To Impact Wrestling At Under Siege

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: Impact)

Jake Crist is back in Impact Wrestling, competing in a six-man tag team match on Friday night at Under Siege.

Crist, who left Impact Wrestling in late 2021, returned and won a match against The Design with Sami Callihan and Rich Swann.

Click here for Impact Under Siege results. You watch highlights from the match below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR