Jake Crist Returns To Impact Wrestling At Under Siege

Jake Crist is back in Impact Wrestling, competing in a six-man tag team match on Friday night at Under Siege.
Crist, who left Impact Wrestling in late 2021, returned and won a match against The Design with Sami Callihan and Rich Swann.
Click here for Impact Under Siege results. You watch highlights from the match below:
.@TheJakeCrist is the THIRD MAN!
The moment @TheSamiCallihan locked eyes on @CodyDeaner!
THUMBS UP! THUMBS DOWN!
#UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/6PPDJexk7w
