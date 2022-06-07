Jake Roberts Reacts to MJF’s Promo About Tony Khan, Says “It Made Me Sick”

As PWMania.com previously reported, on the June 1st, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo discussing his relationship with President Tony Khan. MJF stated Khan has been saving money in order to sign former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots, and he also referred to Khan as a “f*cking mark.”

AEW manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts reacted to the promo during the DDP Snake Pit podcast.

“For me, it made me sick. It really did. I would love to see what the locker room is like. The bomb that he dropped is going to have repercussions with people.”

Roberts also talked about MJF no-showing the AEW Fan Fest:

“I couldn’t believe he no-showed a signing, man. It’s a big thing with Tony, he loves these signings, and he wants these guys there. And for me, you don’t miss stuff like that. This is your fans, your fanbase. These people paid to get in there and you no-showed?”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: