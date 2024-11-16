Jake Roberts Recalls First Meeting With Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his first meeting with AEW President Tony Khan about being paired with Lance Archer.

Roberts said, “They told me that they wanted to put me with Lance, and asked me if I knew him. I said, ‘No, I don’t know him. Don’t know him from s**t.’ [Laughs] So they said, ‘Well, we want to do these vignettes.’ And of course, we did the one that really stuck out, which was filmed at Darby Allin’s house with the ring out in the field. And that’s awesome stuff there.”

On his first interactions with Khan:

“Oh, they were awesome, man. I love talking to Tony. He’s such a knowledgeable guy, knows so much about wrestling. He knows more about me than I do. That’s true, man. That’s so true. He can hit you with dates and stuff on me. I’m like, ‘Holy s**t.’”

On whether he was nervous for his first AEW appearance:

“No man, it’s like riding a bike. I was just enjoying the rush from the pop that I got. The pop was deafening, you know? It really, really was. And it made me feel pretty goddamn special, to tell you the truth. I appreciate the fans so much for giving me that.”

