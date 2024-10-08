Jake Roberts Reveals He Is Still Under Contract With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts appeared on Casual Conversations With The Classic, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is still under contract with AEW, although they are just not doing as much.

Roberts said, “It’s still going well, I’m still there. We’re just not doing much. I love it there. I love Tony Khan, man. Right now, he’s trying to do so much, he’s got a stable of wrestlers like no other.”

On if he will be returning to AEW TV soon:

“Oh yeah. Yeah.”

You can check out Roberts’ comments in the video below.