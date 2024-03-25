Jake “The Snake” Roberts Reveals He Has Re-Signed With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts took to an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he has re-signed with AEW to remain with the company for one more year.

Roberts said, “Well folks, just to let you know, you’re gonna be looking at me on AEW for another year.” “That’s right, they re-signed me so that’s great news.” “Looking forward to doing it.”

Roberts has mainly been used as the manager of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer throughout his time with the company, which started back in 2020.

You can check out the complete podcast below.



