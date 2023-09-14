James Storm Reacts To Insulting Comments About Him On Netflix’s “Wrestlers”

What did James Storm think about the blunt comments made about his drawing power on the series premiere of “Wrestlers” on Netflix?

“The Cowboy” took to Twitter (X) on Thursday and reacted to Al Snow talking with Matt Jones of OVW about Storm asking for $600 for a booking fee when he can’t draw 60 people.

“Well as wrestlers and fans know not many shows run on a Thursday,” he said. “Al called and asked me if I would help out and help some of the talent. Travel and hotel paid + filming Netflix and only 2 1/2 hrs from my house, not bad.”

Storm continued, “Plus I don’t really need the money, but if you can make a little, get in some reps, help people and get an ACTORS credit that I got. Win win. I got to help and work with some good friends. Now the other guy doesn’t know a wrist lock from a wrist watch.”