Jamie Hayter is Officially the AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa Reacts

Renee Paquette announced during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW women’s title due to injury uncertainty.
As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the official AEW women’s champion rather than the interim champion.
Furthermore, Excalibur confirmed that Toni Storm’s reign will be recognized as a regular title reign.
An important announcement from @ReneePaquette regarding the #AEW Women's World Championship!@thunderrosa22 @jmehytr @RealBrittBaker#AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fBlWMsEObs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Rosa issued a statement via social media:
“Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter.”
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 24, 2022