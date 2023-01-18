Jay Briscoe’s Wife Issues Update on Their Daughters Following Car Accident That Led to His Death

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) died on Tuesday. Briscoe was killed in a car accident, according to reports, and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that Jay’s brother Mark was not in the vehicle with him. Meltzer also tweeted that two children had been hospitalised.

Mark was not in the car with him, can confirm that. https://t.co/lpdYLRoAn0 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 18, 2023

Jay’s wife Ashley posted the following on her Facebook page about their daughters early Wednesday morning.

“We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl. WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!”