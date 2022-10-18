JBL Returns to WWE With the New Baron Corbin on RAW

JBL returned to WWE TV and made an announcement on RAW this week. Before the announcement, he said, “I apologize…for doing this in Oklahoma,” and then launched into a classic JBL heel promo trashing the fans. JBL revealed that with Rey Mysterio moving to SmackDown last Friday, a trade was made and Baron Corbin was introduced. JBL also stated that “deadbeat” father, Rey Mysterio, is a horrible person.

JBL then introduced Corbin, who came out to similar music to when he was Happy Corbin, but in different attire. They also provided Corbin with pyro.

JBL then cut a promo about Dolph Ziggler stealing money for the company because he wouldn’t have made the cut if he was in the Attitude Era. JBL then stated that Corbin could have been a champion in any generation and that today marks the emergence of the “Modern Day Wrestling God.”

The segment resulted in a match between Corbin and Ziggler.

