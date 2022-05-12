Jeff Hardy Reveals Biggest Difference Between AEW and WWE, Talks Tony Khan

Jeff Hardy made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Meeting Tony Khan: “I met Tony Khan at Ric Flair’s anniversary party with Wendy. He said, ‘I own this company called AEW.’ I was like, ‘What? You’re that guy?’ We had such a good time over that weekend. It was amazing. I love Ric Flair like crazy. Because of Ric, I met Tony early on, but before the 90 days, we didn’t talk at all.”

Biggest difference between AEW and WWE: “The coolest thing to me is there’s no rehearsals. WWE is crazy with rehearsals. Yeah, that’s the biggest thing for sure.”



