Jeff Hardy Written Off AEW TV On This Week’s Dynamite

The Gunns defeated Matt and Jeff Hardy on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Juice Robinson punched Jeff in the face with a roll of quarters after the match.

According to Fightful.com, Jeff was written off television for the time being because he is unable to enter Canada due to his DUI arrests. AEW will be in Canada for a number of events and will not return to the United States until the July 19th episode of Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston. The possibility of Hardy doing pre-recorded segments has not been ruled out.