Jeff Jarrett Believes Hangman Page Will Win The AEW World Title At Worlds End

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes “Hangman” Adam Page will win the AEW World Title at Worlds End.

Jarrett said, “My man Hangman — wouldn’t be surprised if ol’ Hangman figured a way out. That’s gonna be — how do I say this? That is four clashes of four unique styles. Because when you look at all four of them, you don’t really say, ‘Okay, they’re similar.’ They all really do have a different style. I’ve got my own that. And in a maybe a unique kind of way, I’m pulling for Hangman.”

On trying to gauge whether fans want wins and losses to mean something or just to see great matches:

“That’s getting right into the fundamentals. I don’t think the construction of a talent, construction of a match, construction of a promotion — you can have different variations and all that, but I just think that’s why they’re called the basics. And time takes time. But you know, the — we’ll call it the online discourse and the tribalism that you’ve taught me about Conrad, and all that? That is a barometer, it’s not THE barometer. And that’s where — you know, when you kind of dive into just what’s public with Cody or Roman, and the stats that Roman built up, all the main events and WrestleMania. But you know, being there for those however many years that was, three or four or five years, and looking at the hard data. When you kind of peel back and really take a hard look at not just quarter-hour ratings, but minute-by-minute ratings. And social media engagement, and merchandise sales, and live event sales, you just kind of take in everything. And then I also think that it is much like the subjectivity of the music business, if you’ve been around long enough and stay in the game and really understand it — Conrad, the almighty ear. Just listening to the people. And I’m not talking about yays and boos. I mean, you can really tell when a guy’s music hits, or the feeling that after the 1-2-3, and when you see the people still on their feet and cheering, and just all the residual stuff that comes out of it. I think it’s all a lot of metrics and feelings and all that that — at times, I just think so many times in the wrestling industry, we just kind of forget the the mere basics of it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)