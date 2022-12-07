Jeff Jarrett Makes Case For Bow Wow/Jade Cargill Rivalry Being Good For AEW

Not everyone is a fan of the ongoing rivalry in All Elite Wrestling pitting undefeated TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and hip-hop star / actor Bow Wow.

Jeff Jarrett understands the reason it is included on AEW programming, and even defended the decision during the latest episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast.

“Here’s the cool part that I really think — is Bad Bunny for everybody? No,” Jarrett began, using a recent example of similar booking in WWE to support his argument in favor of the Jade Cargill / Bow Wow program. “Is Shaquille O’Neal on TV for everybody? No.”

From there, “The Last Outlaw” spoke about how the pro wrestling business has a long history of bringing in pop culture personalities and sports figures to help draw more attention to the product.

“Rob Gronkowski or whatever pop culture figure, Logan Paul, whatever it may be,” he said, referencing a couple more recent examples. “They bring eyeballs and so they may bring a massive amount of eyeballs, if we get a small amount of a percentage to hang around and convert them, it’s such a win.”

Check out the complete episode of the “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast where the current AEW star talks more about this subject, as well as other current topics from the world of pro wrestling, by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.