Jeff Jarrett Makes His AEW Debut on Dynamite (Video)

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite marked the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

His debut took place shortly following Darby Allin’s defeat at the hands of Jay Lethal. Near the end of the match, a person pretending to be Sting made an appearance, and it turned out that the imposter was Cole Karter.

After the match, the lights went out, and Sting’s music began to play. However, while the music was playing, someone crept up behind Allin and struck him with a guitar. After this, it became abundantly clear that the person in question was Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett cut a promo in which he discussed his family’s long history in the wrestling industry. Jarrett asserted that his grandfather and father have left their fingerprints all over AEW, and that before he is finished, there will be “full body bags.”

He said, “I’m a two time hall of famer, a twelve time world heavyweight champion. I can assure you, from day one my fingerprints, my father’s fingerprints, my grandmother Christine Jared her fingerprints have been all over AEW. But I can assure you, before I get done with this place there’s going to be full body bags. So, AEW fans, you can choke on that slapnuts!”

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. You can watch clips of Jarrett’s AEW debut below: