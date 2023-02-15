Jeff Jarrett Makes His First Public Posts Since His Father’s Death

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has made his first public comments since his father, legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 from esophageal cancer.

Jarrett frequently cites scripture and poetry. Today, he shared the poem “Don’t Quit” by British-born American poet Edgar Albert Guest, written in early 1921. The full poem is available below.

Jarrett included the hashtag “#Dad” at the end of the poem.

Jarrett also posted a treadmill clip from the gym in Hendersonville, Tennessee, to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. He used the hashtag “#DAD” as the caption for that post. Jarrett then posted another Instagram Stories post this afternoon, this time from a gym in San Antonio, TX, with the hashtag “#DAD” as the caption.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jarrett will still compete in tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Laredo, TX, alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh against The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. You can read the latest comments from AEW President Tony Khan on Jarrett’s decision to work tonight’s show by clicking here.

Life is queer with its twists and turns,
As everyone of us sometimes learns,
And many a failure turns about,
When he might have won if he'd stuck it out,
Don't give up though the pace seems slow,
You might succeed with another blow.

