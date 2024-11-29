Jeff Jarrett On Who He Thinks Will Make It To The Finals Of The AEW Continental Classic

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, took to an episode of his “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including who he thinks will make it to the finals of the AEW Continental Classic at Worlds End next month.

Jarrett said, “On the Gold side, it’s gonna be hard. Who needs it the most? Who wants it the most?… I think Ricochet is on the Gold side. The person with the most experience out of the 12 participants, you’ve got to go Okada with the most experience. But I think coming out of the Blue bracket, I just see Fletcher. Fletcher, 25 years old. I dove into quite a bit of research on him over the weekend. The kid’s been going since he was 15, and he’s traveled all over the world. At 25 years of age, I will tip my hat to the guy that — it’s a different era, but over the last 10 years, there’s no doubt this young man has paid his dues and is paying his dues. This may be his breakout tournament. So I’m gonna go Ricochet and Kyle Fletcher in the finals.”

On the split among fans about AEW using Big A.J. and The Rizzler for Full Gear:

“I’d say, 70 or 80% [crowd noise], there was a lot of AJ and Big Justice and Riz talk, man. The people in the arena, they were hyped for that, I’ll just say. And you know, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. I had a conversation, and I will definitely leave this person nameless. Because I don’t say we got sideways, but I just said, ‘Hey, man, I completely get this is not for you at all. But I hope over the next 9 or 10 pay-per-views, or whether it’s a Dynamite or a Collision integration, that we have pop culture crossover, whatever it may be. And one of them — it may be an athlete, it may be an actress, it may be an influencer, it may be something that’s right up your alley. If the Costco Guys and the Rizzler are not yours, that’s okay. Don’t harp on it and let it ruin your night because that’s on you. Enjoy it for whatever you want the entire night.’ So the Rizzler was over. Connie, he was over.”

