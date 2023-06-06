Jeff Jarrett Registers New Trademark

Jeff Jarrett of AEW has applied for a new trademark for an interesting term.

Jarrett registered ‘Heat’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 1 for merchandise and entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. According to the filing, it is for the following:

“Mark For: HEAT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

He filed a trademark for his nickname, ‘The Last Outlaw,’ last January, and had previously filed for the Slapnutz trademark.

He has been used as a wrestler as part of a heel faction alongside Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt since his AEW debut. He also works for AEW behind the scenes in the live events department.

