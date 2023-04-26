Jeff Jarrett Talks AEW ALL IN At Wembley Stadium, WWE/Endeavor Deal

Jeff Jarrett expects big things for the pro wrestling business as a result of the big deal between Endeavor and WWE.

The AEW performer recently spoke with veteran journalist Jim Varsallone for an in-depth interview, during which he shared his thoughts on how he feels the Endeavor/WWE deal will be a big thing for the pro wrestling industry.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how WWE and AEW will excel to even greater lengths in the next 24 months due to the WWE and Endeavor deal: “You know, there’s so many different ways to look at it (WWE-UFC merger) but, at the end of the day, I have about nine billion reasons to tell you that really says it all in the professional wrestling business. Vince (McMahon), hats off to the guy… Years ago, professional wrestling/sports entertainment, we dip in and out of pop culture and then it was can WrestleMania continue to grow? But when you kind of look at the entire scope of the industry now, it is mainstream in every facet that you can imagine. I truly believe that 12, 24 months from now, I think you’re gonna be looking — and I say this with all due respect, but obviously I’m biased towards the professional wrestling industry, but I believe you’re truly going to see professional wrestling, WWE, AEW, go to another level, because in so many ways, I believe that merger, it’s such a statement.”

On how AEW is running Wembley Stadium in London, a venue that hasn’t hosted a major wrestling event in decades, with ALL IN 2023: “Yes, it’s a financial statement in so many ways. Evaluation and all that. Wall Street worries about that but as far as the D.N.A. of pop culture within a seven-day period, the merger was announced three days after that. We announced Wembley Stadium in London for a summer event. Those are really, really iconic moments. There hasn’t been a wrestling event in Wembley in 30 years. For us to make that statement so, you know, you talk about the Khan family and Jacksonville and all that, look, in business, mergers and acquisitions, that’s what my personal attorney — his specialty is mergers and acquisitions. I’m one of his side clients so to speak but, it’s kind of the nature of the beast. That’s exactly what business does. But when you throw kind of the elements that you’re talking about, it’s big business, it’s obviously big money, big coverage.”

H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.