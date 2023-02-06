Jim Duggan Shares Story About Bobby Heenan Trying to Rib Him With an Eagle

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke on an AdFreeShows live stream for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he was asked about doing more of a cartoonish persona.

“I think as my career went on, the character got a little crazier and sillier as it went on, but, folks, you don’t last 40 years in the ring chopping meat.

Duggan recalled an idea Bobby Heenan came up with for him while working in Mid-South that he didn’t like:

“When I was the ‘King of Wrestling’ I had the cape, the crown, the flag, the board, the thumb, the tongue, the ‘ho,’ cross eyes, and Bobby Heenan’s like, ‘You know, Vince [McMahon], Duggan needs an eagle! We should get Duggan an eagle!’ I’m like, ‘Bobby, shut up! He’ll get me an eagle as a rib! You know?’ But yeah, the character did change over the years as it evolved.”

