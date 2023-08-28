Jim Ross Addresses His Future With AEW As His Contract Is Reportedly Expiring Soon

Jim Ross’ contract with AEW is expected to expire within the next few months. JR discussed his future with the company on his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

Ross said, “I don’t have any intentions of changing my employer at all. I like working for AEW. I like working with these talents. I really enjoy being on ‘Collision’ because I think we’re trying to develop a little different feel for the TV presentation. Not better than ‘Dynamite,’ but different than ‘Dynamite.’ So my plan is to continue in some role, and that’s entirely up to Barry Bloom, my agent, and, of course, Tony Khan. They hold the cards; they’re doing the negotiating.”

“So, my goal is to stay in AEW and contribute and help wherever I can. I like working with we were back together with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, and that’s always fun. I was very impressed with Ian Riccaboni. Really good young announcer, so hopefully, everything will work out okay. We’ll know in a few weeks, that’s for sure.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: