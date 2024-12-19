Jim Ross Believes Adam Copeland And Christian Cage Reunion In AEW Is Possible

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including if it’s possible for Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to reunite in the company.

Ross said, “Yeah, there’s always a chance. I would be for it because I know their natural chemistry is amazing. I’ve seen them at their best, and tags at this stage of their career, not a bad idea. If you want to put some spark and some sizzle your tag team division, that ain’t a bad way to start.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)