Jim Ross Believes This Will Be His Final Year Behind A Commentary Desk

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how at 72 years of age he believes this will be his final year behind a commentary desk.

Ross said, “I think so. It’s realistic to think that. I’m 72 years old, I feel good, I get healthier every day, which is great, but I have to think realistically this could be my last year and more than likely will. It’s to be determined. That’s between me, my health, and Tony Khan. Right now it’s a good plan because I’m essentially working, as I understand, pay-per-views only. That’s where you’ll find me, as the plan goes, as we speak. As we know, in pro wrestling, things change and could be different, but I don’t think so with this occasion. I think it’s what I’ll be doing, and that’s fine with me. I get to go to big shows, call big matches on big shows. Tony Khan has a good feel for what he’d like me to do, and my skill set. Right now, my situation is, I’m going to be married to the pay-per-views. That’s good. Maybe it’ll help the buy rates a bit. Storytelling will be a little sounder and different.”

