Jim Ross Explains What AEW Needs To Avoid With Ricochet’s Booking

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including Ricochet’s AEW debut and what the company should avoid with his booking.

Ross said, “I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is not rushing his progress. I think, because so many guys in AEW are athletic to the level of doing amazing spots, that you have to — it takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys. And to some wrestling fans, casual, a spot’s a spot. The hardcores, they remember the last time they did it and what it’s called originally, and it’s got a new name. All those hold and those finishes have backstories, which is fine.”

“But if that’s the case and we can agree on that, then hopefully, AEW will not rush Ricochet, because he’s not over right now. People love to see him. It was a surprise, and I said it many times here on the show. Wrestling fans love new, and love to be surprised. And Ricochet checked both of those boxes at Wembley. But let’s let him get over. I love the kid, he’s got a he’s got a great upside. He’s so athletic, but let’s let him establish some of his offense. Let’s watch him sell and the fundamental stuff, and see where where it takes us.”

On Mariah May beating Toni Storm for the Women’s Title:

“I thought it was really entertaining. You know, I’m a big Tony Storm fan… I’ve become a major fan of Toni Storm. I think she’s had a big hand and her own creativity. I refer to Cowboy Bill Watts a lot because he was my mentor. But he’d bring top guys in because he wanted to get in their heads as much as get them in the ring. He wanted to get their thoughts on booking. And everybody’s a frustrated booker. Just look at the internet, and that’s fine. I think it shows that people have an interest in what the hell you’re doing. So I’m a big fan of Toni Storm as I said, and losing didn’t hurt her at all. People were interested in this match. They cared.”

