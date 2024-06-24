Jim Ross Explains Why Jeff Hardy In AEW Didn’t Work

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including the Hardys being better as a tag team than singles stars.

Ross said, “I like them as a team. I think that’s where they should stay. The single stuff is fine, they do a good job. But the Hardy Boys — Jeff and Matt together — to me, is your magic formula. They have chemistry. They have magic. And all I’ll say is TNA’s gotta hope they use them right. If they do, then everybody’s gonna make some money. And at the end of the day, it’s all about the money. I mean, let’s be honest about it. It’s pro wrestling, it’s not amateur wrestling. They’re not getting NIL money. You know, they’re looking to sell tickets and earn money from the tickets sold that would justify their salary.”

“So, I’m a Hardy Boys fan. When these two kids came to me back in the day, they were teenagers. And they had a sewing machine, and they made their own gear. And all this fantasy stuff that sounds too much to believe, wasn’t too much to believe, Connie. They pulled it off. And then because they stuck with it, they ended up becoming viable members of the team. And I thought that was just great. I think that — and so I’m a Hardy Boys supporter without question. Good guys. You know, they both shot themselves in the feet a time or too. But we all have. But they have their act together now. So I believe that what they’re doing is staying together.”

On the Hardys’ strengths as brothers:

“I think Matt supports Jeff a great deal in a positive way. And Jeff’s kind of that wild child. But he’s also — you know, I get asked all the time on social media about the match I called with Jeff and Undertaker. You know, they had a classic match. And nobody would ever foresee Undertaker and Jeff having a classic, and they did. You know, ‘Climb the ladder, kid, make yourself famous.’ Things like that came out of that match. And so I always appreciate talents that give me a canvas to paint a good picture on. And they did that. And that night with Taker and Jeff, they did it to a large degree. And they both and they and they delivered as a new dance partner for Taker. And he had a blast. Young guy, a smaller guy, 100 pounds lighter, but they kicked ass. And that was fun to call. It was fun to call. It was invigorating because Jeff Hardy had kind of surpassed Matt as the star of the Hardy family. And that’s not knocking Matt whatsoever. A lot of what Jeff did was at Matt’s encouragement. And so I like the Hardys. I hope they do well, and they should do well. If they are used as a team and get involved in a meaningful team storyline, there’s money there.”

On why Jeff Hardy didn’t work in AEW:

“It might have come down to reliability. You know, he had so many — I don’t want to say false starts. But he had several chances to get his ball rolling and get back in the game. It might be that. Because some of these experiences that preceded him were not real complimentary. You know, I remember talking to him, and I wanted to send him to rehab. And I told him that. I found it better when you’re dealing with talent just to tell them the truth. Tell them the truth and let the cards fall where they may. And I believe that’s how you do business with anybody. Tell them the truth and be upfront, and let the chips fall where they where they fall. So I think maybe it was that, at least part of it. But there’s no obvious reason that Jeff should not have been used more prominently. So I don’t know the bottom line, but I think history and precedent had something to do with it.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)