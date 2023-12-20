Jim Ross Set For AEW TV Return At Tonight’s Dynamite

“Good Ole’ J.R.” is coming back home.

Ahead of tonight’s special “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, AEW has announced the return of Jim Ross for the show.

Ross has been on the sidelines dealing with health issues, but will be making his AEW TV return at the show in his home state of Oklahoma this evening at 8/7c.

“Come join us for some great action in the Continental Classic and more, including welcoming back JR,” the company announced ahead of tonight’s show. “That’s right, Jim Ross will be with us tonight in Oklahoma City. We’ll celebrate the holidays with JR and have some great action, as we also help Toys for Tots.”

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Oklahoma City, OK.