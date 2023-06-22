Jim Ross Set To Miss This Weekend’s AEW Events

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross announced on Twitter that he will not be in Toronto this weekend, the location of Collision on TNT and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He included a photo of himself with Kazuchika Okada from the last time he saw him.

Ross tweeted, “Looks like I’m likely to miss seeing my amazing friend ⁦ @rainmakerXokada this run. Okada vs @bryandanielson will raise the bar significantly! Guaranteed classic! 🤠”

Prior to flying out to Chicago for the first AEW Collision show, Ross had a bad fall at home. Ross provided analysis for the main event before apologizing on social media for his tone. Ross also stated that he would take a break to heal. Best wishes to JR and best wishes for a quick recovery.