Jimmy Korderas Discusses Possible CM Punk – Jay White Feud, Drew McIntyre – AEW Rumors, More

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Inside The Ropes and discussed a whole range of topics including CM Punk, Dominik Mysterio and Drew McIntyre. Here are the highlights:

On Dominik Mysterio possibly winning Money In The Bank:

“I don’t want to say yes, it’s been there. It did briefly cross my mind. But again, it was that same thing, it’s going to depend on the story being told going forward with Dominik Mysterio. But they do have a year to cash in if I’m not mistaken. Right?”

“That would be very interesting. And when he does finally try to cash in — again, just fantasy booking here — What if in some small way dad has something to do with him not being able to cash in that briefcase?”

Not wanting to see major WWE talent ‘Wardlow-ed’ in AEW:

“Absolutely, and obviously over there, he’s gonna get the huge response that you want.

A lot of rumours circulating around Drew McIntyre — hell of a talent, and you know, he’s in that WWE wheelhouse as far as looks, he’s good on the mic, he checks all the boxes.”

“I just don’t want him to get Wardlow-ed if he goes over to AEW. I hate using that term, because I think there was a huge missed opportunity with that guy, he was so — I’m not saying that people have tuned on him completely, but he’s nowhere near getting the interest that he should be getting right now. I think they dropped the big ball.”

On a possible CM Punk vs Jay White feud:

“Interesting more… Maybe Jay White, because I think he’s been underutilised in AEW since his debut, I don’t think they have got the audience invested in him yet.

Now, you know, that core audience is familiar with him. But one of the things that AEW has an issue with in my opinion, is when they bring these talents in that are known to the hardcore audience, the more casual fans who tune into the two big players, let’s put it that way, will go ‘Jay White, I’ve heard the name but I’m not really sure about him,’ you know?

Introduce me to him. Make me feel, and it’s more like, ‘Hey, here’s a surprise, and here he goes.’ You don’t get much Jay White. You just get ‘Hey, here’s a new guy.’

