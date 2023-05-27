Jimmy Uso Turns On Roman Reigns At WWE Night Of Champions

In the main event of WWE Night of Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles over Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, highlighting the ongoing issues within The Bloodline.
Following a fairly even match between the two teams, The Usos ran down from the crowd and attacked Owens in order to save Reigns. However, this resulted in an unintentional double superkick to Sikoa, bringing an enraged Reigns into the ring. As a result, Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns and told Jey Uso that he should’ve done this a long time ago.
Click here for full Night of Champions results. Several highlights from the match at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia are included below:
"I'm doing what you should've done a long time ago!" – Jimmy to Jey
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Jimmy did it. He finally snapped. Unbelievable scenes!
