Joe Alonzo Signs A Contract With NWA

Back on January 1 of 2022, indy star Joe Alonzo proclaimed on Twitter that he will sign a professional wrestling contract.

I, JOE ALONZO, WILL SIGN A PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING CONTRACT. — JOE ALONZO (@JoeAlonzoJr) January 1, 2022

Today that became a reality as Joe Alonzo confirmed on Twitter that he has signed a contract with the NWA.

The NWA responded to Joe Alonzo’s tweet about the signing.

Every single day, @JoeAlonzoJr tweeted: “I, Joe Alonzo, will sign a professional wrestling contract.” Happy to see this version of the msg today. Congrats, Joe! The affirmations paid off. https://t.co/qHEtwrCocp — NWA (@nwa) December 12, 2022

Alonzo debuted for the NWA back on April 30, 2022 against Cyon on an episode of NWA Powerrr. His most recent match for the NWA was on October 18 as he lost to Kerry Morton.

With Colby Corino departing the NWA, Alonzo has the opportunity to step in and fill the void being left by Corino.

Besides the NWA, Alonzo also appeared in the WWE as enhancement talent against Gunther and Veer Mahaan in early 2022. He made an AEW Dark appearance in November 2022 with GPA as they were defeated by Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal.

Terms of Joe Alonzo’s deal with the NWA were not disclosed.

PWMania would like to congratulate Joe Alonzo for signing with the NWA.