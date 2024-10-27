Joe Hendry Recalls Getting A Three-Month Deal In TNA Wrestling

Top TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry, who came up short in the main event of last night’s Bound For Glory PPV against Nic Nemeth, appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including what gave him the confidence to contact the company.

Hendry said, “I was wrestling for a company called North Wrestling, and there was maybe 2-250 people in the crowd, and I did an entrance on Scotty 2 Hotty and the crowd loved it.”

On getting a three-month deal in TNA:

“I said ‘I know I can do this; I know I can get over, give me three months to get over. And if I don’t, you can effing fire me.”

On the fan reaction to his return:

“I came back through the curtain on the second night and there was a member of [Impact] management who was standing there. But they said ‘We are gonna present you with a long-term deal.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.