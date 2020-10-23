Joey Janela Explains His Indy Appearances During The Pandemic

As PWMania.com previously reported, Joey Janela was pulled from this week’s AEW Dynamite with the following statement being given:

“AEW and Joey Janela learned today that he had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person at an independent show. For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols.”

A fan questioned why Janela would even work indy events during the pandemic in the first place and Janela responded:

Moron I wasn’t doing indie shows for the money I was doing it for the ring time and the love for the business, my paycheck is more than enough, and would’ve done Indies for free…. I’ve really had enough of this app https://t.co/9iwPvjG53w — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 23, 2020