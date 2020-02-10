Joey Ryan Debuts New Gimmick At Impact Wrestling Tapings (Spoiler)

At Sunday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Las Vegas, Joey Ryan started a new gimmick which was being described as a modern-day “Right to Censor” character. There was the hashtag “CancelCulture” shown on the big screen.
SocalUncensored.com provided a few additional details:
RVD and Katie Forbes were involved in this, and Ryan did a promo saying we’ll “never see the d-flip again.”
Also we wont be seeing Katie Forbes butt anymore.
Joey Ryan is now Joseph P. Ryan apparently too.
Looks like @JoeyRyanOnline is debuting a new Right To Censor inspired gimmick at the Impact tapings in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SVHr578dNw
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) February 10, 2020