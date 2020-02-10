Joey Ryan Debuts New Gimmick At Impact Wrestling Tapings (Spoiler)

At Sunday night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Las Vegas, Joey Ryan started a new gimmick which was being described as a modern-day “Right to Censor” character. There was the hashtag “CancelCulture” shown on the big screen.

SocalUncensored.com provided a few additional details:

RVD and Katie Forbes were involved in this, and Ryan did a promo saying we’ll “never see the d-flip again.”

Also we wont be seeing Katie Forbes butt anymore.

Joey Ryan is now Joseph P. Ryan apparently too.