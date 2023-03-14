John Cena Comments On WWE Sale, His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Praises Roman Reigns

John Cena believes that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time.

Cena was recently interviewed by Dan Gelston of The Associated Press to promote the WWE 2K3 video game, and he was asked how he feels about the possibility of WWE being sold. Cena responded by expressing his admiration for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and his high regard for Reigns.

“That’s way above my paygrade,” Cena said of the WWE sale. “I just don’t know what’s going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that’s between us.

“But I don’t know what’s going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE. But when I’m there as a performer, it’s Roman Reigns’ show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.”

For those who missed it, Cena’s new comments on Vince and the sexual misconduct allegations can be found by clicking here.

At WrestleMania 39 next month, Cena will face WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.