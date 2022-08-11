John Cena Fuels Rumors About Bray Wyatt and WWE

Many fans have questioned whether Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) will be the next star to make a comeback after Vince McMahon left WWE and Triple H took full control of creative since “The Game” has already brought back a number of wrestlers.

As PWMania.com previously reported, some WWE executives think Wyatt’s return to the company is more likely. More on this story is expected to come out later today.

Two Instagram posts involving Wyatt were posted by John Cena. The first was Wyatt’s lengthy Twitter statement, in which he cryptically discussed his future. Wyatt has now claimed that he did not intend to hint at his next move.

It’s not meant to be cryptic. It’s a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is. And how lucky we are to have it. Put your microscope and biases aside and read it again. #DooDoo — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) August 7, 2022

In the second post, Cena included a picture from their Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Although it should be noted that Cena posts photos on the account without providing any context for his fans, it’s interesting that he published the posts so soon after this most recent report.

You can check out Cena’s related Wyatt posts below: