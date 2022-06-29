John Cena Grants Wishes at RAW, Approaching 700 Make-A-Wish Milestone

John Cena is currently working toward granting 700 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

In celebration of his 20th anniversary, Cena made a special appearance on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. Before the show, he spoke with several Wish Kids and their families.

Cena granted three wishes before RAW, as seen in the tweet below, when he met 12-year-old David, 16-year-old Arleth, and 9-year-old Tyler. More images from the visits can be found at this link on the WWE Community website. The Wish families were in attendance for RAW, and following his in-ring promo (also shown below), Cena greeted one of the children.

WWE also paid respect to Cena’s contributions with Make-A-Wish with a video package during RAW, which marked the 659th Wish granted. The video is also included below.

For those who missed it, you can read a recent article about Cena and his involvement with Make-A-Wish by clicking here. By a wide margin, Cena is the most requested celebrity and has had the most Wishes granted of any other celebrity.