John Cena Returning To WWE This Month

WWE has confirmed that John Cena will make his return to the company on the June 27 edition of RAW from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. The June 27 episode will be the go-home RAW for WWE Money In the Bank.

The show will be themed around Cena’s 20th anniversary. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is currently celebrating “#CenaMonth” to mark Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company.

Cena is coming to Laredo, as he is presently filming a movie in New Mexico, which is not far from Texas.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cena and Theory have both been teasing a potential WWE United States title match at SummerSlam. Click here to read the latest on that matter. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly sees Theory as a young Cena.

Since losing to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August, Cena has not worked a program. He did return on September 10 for a dark main event at SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios to defeat The Bloodline in a six-man match, but he has been away since then, concentrating on his Hollywood career. In a recent interview, Cena mentioned that he misses WWE and being a full-time performer, and he also stated that he would be back soon in another interview.

We don’t know how long Cena will be back or what he’ll be doing, but we’ll keep you updated.

