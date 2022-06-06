Speculation on John Cena – Theory Continues After Cena’s Latest Cryptic Post

Speculation continues that John Cena will return to the WWE for a United States Championship feud with current champion Theory.

At Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event, Theory retained his title over Mustafa Ali. Cena posted a shot of the United States Title on Instagram this morning. It’s worth noting that Cena shares images on the account without captions in the hopes that followers will interpret them as they see fit.

The photo was taken in 2015 during a memorable segment in which Kevin Owens stepped on the championship after he made his surprise WWE RAW debut to attack Cena.

Theory had previously pitched the idea of facing Cena at SummerSlam, and both Cena and Theory have been teasing a feud a lot recently. When asked who needs an attitude adjustment, Cena named Theory, who has since responded to Cena.

Cena last competed on television at SummerSlam last year, losing the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns.

