John Cena Says Theory Needs an “Attitude Adjustment,” Theory Responds

As PWMania.com previously reported, Theory stated in recent interviews that he wants to defend the United States title against Cena.

John Cena addressed Theory in a video posted on WWE’s TikTok account. Theory was recognized by Cena as his favorite current WWE star, as well as the WWE star who needs the biggest “Attitude Adjustment.” With his fingers, Cena made the “I’m watching you” signal.

Theory responded to the video with the following comment, “Stop playing dress up and do something then @JohnCena.”

It looks like the feud has begun. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.