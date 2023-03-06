John Cena Takes Shot At “Experts” Who Said He Wouldn’t Appear On The Road To WrestleMania

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is excited to make his return to WWE television on tonight’s episode of RAW in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.

On tonight’s episode of RAW, it’s expected that John Cena will announce his WrestleMania match against US Champion Austin Theory. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since 2020 when he did the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt.

Since defeating Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match with Kevin Owens on the WWE SmackDown on December 30, this will be Cena’s first appearance on WWE TV.

The belief was that Cena would not appear on WWE TV for the majority of the build-up to the match once it was known that he had been locked in for WrestleMania because of the filming schedule of his “Ricky Stanicky” movie.

This morning, Cena tweeted to hype his appearance on RAW, noting that he had already finished filming “Ricky Stanicky” and was about to start “Grand Death Lotto.” He also took a shot at the rumors that he wouldn’t be there.

“Wrapped #RickyStanicky early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! “Experts” said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s.”

Cena was always expected to make at least one appearance on WWE TV to set up the match. At the time of writing, Cena is not featured in any other WWE promotions.

