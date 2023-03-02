John Cena To Star With Awkwafina And Simu Liu In Amazon Studios’ “Grand Death Lotto”

WWE veteran John Cena Awkwafina, and Simu Liu are set to star in the action comedy “Grand Death Lotto” movie for Amazon Studios, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which takes place in California, is directed by Paul Feig. Rob Yescombe wrote it, and Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth/Kirschenbaum Films will produce it. Yescombe, Cena, and Zack Roth will serve as executive producers. Additionally producing are Feig, Laura Fischer, and Tescombe.

“New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission,” according to the movie’s synopsis.

Previously, Awkwafina and Liu appeared in the Marvel movies “Shang-Chi” and “Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Both “The Little Mermaid” and the horror comedy “Renfield” will feature Awkwafina.

Next Monday during RAW, Cena will make his return to WWE television where he is expected to announce his WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match with Austin Theory.

Cena is also featured in the new WrestleMania 39 poster, click here to view it.