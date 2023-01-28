John Morrison Questions Logan Paul’s Commitment for Wrestling

Former WWE star John Morrison recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Morrison talked about Logan Paul. He questioned Paul’s commitment to the industry.

Morrison brought up Paul’s announcement of major injuries just hours after his WWE Crown Jewel match with Roman Reigns. Days later, it was revealed that his injuries were not as severe as previously stated, and he did not require surgery.

“Remember when he had that match and he said he blew out his knee, all three ligaments, ACL PCL MCL and come to find out like, just kind of a sore knee. Man, poor guy! A lot of people are acting like he’s God’s gift. And if he wanted to have, I’ve had close to 4,000 matches, and I’ve torn both knees for real, [pointing] like no MCL, partially torn scope, scope, scope, partial ACL. If he wants to stay in the business and do it for real, why doesn’t he talk about wrestling then?”

You can check out the complete interview below: