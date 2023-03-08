Johnny Gargano Hypes His Match With Grayson Waller At NXT Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano made a name for himself before joining WWE, but when he joined NXT alongside Tommaso Ciampa, he became a beloved name who represented what the brand was supposed to be for years.

Gargano left WWE in December 2021 to devote more time to his son, who was about to be born. Grayson Waller attacked him to get heat on the heel star, and he was written off the show.

Gargano returned to WWE as a member of the RAW roster last year. Shawn Michaels revealed Gargano as Waller’s opponent at NXT Stand & Deliver next month during a Grayson Waller Effect segment in which Michaels teased coming out of retirement on Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Gargano took to Twitter to issue a statement in which he promised to silence Waller and end his story in NXT his way.

“Because of you.. my story in @WWENXT ended on a cliffhanger 15 months ago. You took my moment from me and I never forgot that. I waited patiently for the right time & place.. April 1st.. Wrestlemania Weekend.. I shut you up & close the book my way. #JohnnyTakeOver #OneMoreTime.” Gargano wrote.

As PWMania.com previously reported, another match confirmed for the upcoming NXT special on this week’s show was NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending his title against Carmelo Hayes. The NXT Roadblock results can be found by clicking here.