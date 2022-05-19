Johnny Gargano Trends During Dynamite After Being Tagged In An AEW Tweet

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Morrison made his AEW debut as Johnny Elite on this week’s edition of Dynamite. For a brief while, fans believed former WWE star Johnny Gargano was the Owen Hart tournament’s “Joker” entrant, and he became a hot topic on Twitter. Before hastily deleting the tweet, the @AEWOnTV account tagged Gargano with the statement “@JohnnyGargano is HERE.”

Earlier in the day, Ciampa published a selfie of himself with Gargano and Candice LeRae at Epcot in Florida on Instagram. Ciampa teased fans by calling them a “couple of jokers.”