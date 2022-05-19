John Morrison Debuts For AEW On This Week’s Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Samoa Joe competed in the men’s Owen Hart tournament during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Joe faced a mystery opponent (Joker), who turned out to be John Morrsion, now known as Johnny Elite.

Joe won the match with a muscle buster.

You can watch some highlights below:

